More Kolkata Metro station gates to remain open at night to give respite to commuters

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro on Friday said more entry gates to stations will be kept open for commuters so that they can avail of the experimental late-night service in the Dumdum-New Garia stretch.

Since May 24, the Metro authorities have been operating an experimental service in which the timing of the last train in that section of the Blue Line, which runs across the city from north to south, is 11 pm from both sides.

Media reports, however, stated that several entry gates of key stations like Esplanade were found closed by commuters willing to catch the 11 pm train.

In certain stations, 100 per cent of gates will remain open for the passengers willing to avail the service from now on, the Metro said in a statement.

In several other stations in the stretch, more than 60 per cent of gates will be kept open.

The night service which now begins at 11 pm will be rescheduled at 10.40 pm from June 24 in that stretch since the Metro is making heavy losses by operating the last trains, the statement said.

In the regular service, the last trains leave Dum Dum and New Garia at 9.40 pm. After that, one pair of special trains starts from the two stations at 11 pm now.

With the advancement in timings for special late-night service, the gap between regular and special services has been reduced to one hour from the previous one hour and 20 minutes. PTI SUS NN