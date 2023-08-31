More like-minded parties expected to join opposition INDIA bloc: Jayant Chaudhary

Mumbai: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said more like-minded parties and leaders are expected to join the opposition bloc INDIA in the coming days.

The opposition alliance leaders are getting together in Mumbai for the third round of a brainstorming session on Thursday and Friday to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day conclave here and are likely to announce a coordination committee as well as unveil a logo for the alliance.

"Give us some time...more like-minded parties and leaders are expected to join the INDIA alliance," Chaudhary told reporters on his arrival in Mumbai for the opposition bloc meeting.

"We expect that political parties all over the country which work on the ground and have a similar ideology will come together," he added.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces, unlike the BJP.

The opposition alliance also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits -- the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.