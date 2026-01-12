More lives lost in road accidents than in wars, govt to prioritise safety: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government would make road safety a major priority and urged police to take strict action against drunk driving and other traffic violations.

At a road safety event organised by the state police, he likened road accidents to "murders caused by human mistakes".

He said, "More lives are lost in road accidents than in wars on the country’s borders", noting that a single accident can sometimes claim 20-30 lives.

Reddy suggested measures such as ending discounts on traffic challans and introducing automatic bank deductions for violations like speeding and signal jumping.

He recalled an accident in which about 20 people travelling in a bus were killed when a tipper lorry collided with it.

He added that children of prominent figures, including former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s son, have also died in road accidents.

The chief minister said the state government has already taken steps to tackle the menace of drugs and the rampant illegal occupation of water bodies and other assets in Hyderabad.

He added that measures would also be taken to strengthen the state’s traffic and road safety wings.

"The Telangana government will make road safety a major agenda," Reddy reiterated, stressing the importance of creating awareness among schoolchildren about the need to follow traffic rules. PTI SJR SSK