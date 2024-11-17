More metro trains on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch from Monday

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing construction work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, East-West Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will be increased from Monday, to manage the rush during morning and evening peak hours, an official statement said.

At present, 150 trains are plying in the corridor of which 76 are between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations and the rest between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations.

From Monday 82 trains will ply between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stretch and the rest between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations, the statement issued by Metro Railway Kolkata said.

Apart from that, the frequency of services between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade will be 20 minutes instead of the present 24 minutes during morning and evening peak hours, it said.

Strengthening work of the tunnel between Esplanade and Sealdah is going on with all precautions in the wake of leakage inside E W Metro's under-construction tunnel in Bowbazar on September 5, which is the fourth such incident at the Bowbazar construction site since August 2019.

Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy last week inspected the Bowbazar site of East-West Metro Railway to monitor the progress of work of the Sealdah-Esplanade stretch. PTI SUS RG