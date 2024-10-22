More metro trips, additional staff at hotspots as pollution levels soar: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced a slew of anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1,800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

Advertisment

He made the announcements at a press conference here after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the national capital in view of the surge in pollution levels in the city.

Rai said he has written to his counterparts in neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to not send diesel buses in Delhi. He alleged pollution from neighbouring states contributes significantly to the pollution levels here.

"I urge the central government and CAQM to implement anti-pollution measures in BJP-ruled neighbouring states, from which a large influx of buses enters Delhi," he said.

Advertisment

"We have written to the transport ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, urging them to either stop the buses coming to Delhi or switch to electric buses," he said.

He said 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, while inspections at construction-demolition sites will also be intensified under the GRAP II.

He further said the Delhi Metro will make 40 additional train trips daily from Wednesday and the frequency of DTC buses will also be increased to encourage people to take public transport to aid the fight against pollution.

Advertisment

"With the change in weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This trend is not limited to Delhi, it is being observed across North India," he said.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II," he said.

The minister said that a meeting was held where measures were formulated to implement the necessary restrictions.

Advertisment

"Water spraying will be increased. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 6,200 workers for this purpose. We have directed an increase in water sprinkling at pollution hotspots. The MCD has been instructed to commence this from October 25," he said.

According to officials, more than 500 teams from 13 different departments have been deployed across the city for monitoring pollution causing activities.

Rai said each dedicated team will inspect two construction-demolition sites across the city daily and submit reports to "war rooms".

Advertisment

Also, power DISCOMs have been instructed to ensure continuous supply to ensure diesel generators are not used, Rai said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been directed to propose alternatives to increase parking rates, which is hiked under the GRAP II, he said.

All Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other locations where night duty staff are deployed will be asked to provide heaters by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Rai added.

Advertisment

"The Metro operates 4,200 trips daily, and from tomorrow onwards there will be an additional 40 trips to encourage public transport use. Similarly, the frequency of DTC buses is also being increased," Rai said.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday invoked the second stage of the GRAP in the national capital amid the deteriorating air quality levels, imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets.

The restrictions came into force from 8 am on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Under the GRAP stage-II, ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services) has been imposed.

Parking fees has also been enhanced in the city under stage II of GRAP to discourage private transport. PTI VIT/SJJ SJJ TIR TIR