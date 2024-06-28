More needs to be done for achieving maximum gender representation in legal profession: CJI

Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said that more has to be done towards achieving maximum gender representation in the legal profession, while appreciating strides already made towards that direction.

He urged the legal fraternity to work towards fostering more equality.

The CJI said that in various states, in the competitive examinations for the lowest level of judicial service, over 60 per cent of the recruits are now women.

"That shows you the social evolution that is taking place in India," he said, speaking at the bicentenary celebration of the Bar Library Club at Calcutta High Court.

"But while progress is being made in terms of gender representation, there remains a pressing need to ensure that our judicial institutions are truly inclusive and accommodating for all," the CJI said.