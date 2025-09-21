More number of personnel promoted over the last year: CISF

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday said it has promoted about 9 per cent of its personnel over the last year, terming it a "significant" rise as compared to previous years.

A force spokesperson said in a statement that the committees tasked with this job concluded the proceedings in the first five months of the year.

This ensured that the personnel were promoted as soon as vacancies arose, the statement said.

A total of 13,520 non-gazetted officers and 406 gazetted officers were promoted over the last year. This translates to about 9 per cent of the force strength.

This is a "significant" rise, compared to that of previous years, it said.

The statement added that the new transfer policy of the force announced in 2025 led to 100 per cent of choice postings for retiring personnel (who have two years to superannuate), while the satisfaction level was 99 per cent for women personnel and 92.5 per cent for the constabulary.

Overall, 86 per cent of the postings were given as per the choice expressed by this category of staff. There is a 66 per cent drop in posting-related grievances received per month as compared to the previous year, it said.

"With India's critical infrastructure facing ever-evolving threats, such reforms ensure that the men and women in uniform remain not just disciplined protectors but also happier human beings with a better work-life balance," the statement said.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strength CISF is primarily tasked to guard 69 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain. PTI NES RHL