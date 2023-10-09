More Odisha towns get 'drink from tap' facility

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched 24×7 piped drinking water supply in different parts of the state.

Patnaik said the 'drink from tap' facility will now be available in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, Birmitrapur and Rajgangpur in Sundergarh district, Champua in Keonjhar, and Nimapada in Puri district.

Additionally, 149 wards in 13 other towns of the state will have access to the facility now, he said.

About 12.3 lakh people in these areas will benefit from the implementation of the scheme, he added.

The scheme, launched in 2020, is aimed at providing clean drinking water to every family in the state, an official said, adding that there is no need to filter the water provided under this scheme before drinking. PTI AAM AAM SOM