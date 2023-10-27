More personnel from Central probe agencies on Chhattisgarh's streets than cats and dogs: CM Baghel mocks Centre

Raipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre over action by Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax in connection with different cases in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said more than cats and dogs, personnel of the Central probe agencies have been roaming the streets of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Raigarh, Baghel asserted the Congress will not be scared of these actions.

"Our Prime Minister is a vishwaguru. He has ED, IT, CBI, DRI and NIA (all Central investigative agencies). He is very powerful. He conducts raids at anyone's place, picks anyone and sends anyone to jail. Yesterday, a raid was conducted on the premises of Rajasthan state unit president (of Congress)," he said.

"The case (in which the raid was conducted) is 12-15 years old. Was he (PM) sleeping for so many days? They are conducting raids when elections are near. They could have carried out such action earlier or after elections. They have even served notice summoning (Rajasthan) CM's son," Baghel said.

In Chhattisgarh, more than cats and dogs, they (ED/IT) have been roaming in the streets, he said.

"In Raigarh, Korba, Durg, Raipur, Bhilai, Raipur, they are roaming in every nook and corner but we will not be afraid. We will neither be scared nor bow down. When we were not scared of the British, then why would we be afraid of them," the CM said.

Hitting back at such remarks, BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh said, "After setting new records of corruption in Chhattisgarh in the last five years, now the Congressman who is most scared is Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel." "If someone commits corruption the ED will obviously come. Many officers, employees, collectors of this corrupt Congress government are in jail for months. They are not even getting bail. Tomorrow they will also accuse BJP of controlling the court. Anticipating its defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress has lost its mental balance," Singh claimed.

Polls to the 90-member state Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI TKP BNM BNM