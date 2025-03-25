More police alertness could have averted Nagpur violence: Congress leader Dalwai

Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Tuesday said alertness on the police's part would have avoided the last week's violence in Nagpur city. The former Rajya Sabha MP who was part of the fact-finding committee set up by the opposition party following the violence of March 17 visited affected areas and met the Nagpur police commissioner here.

Speaking to the media, Dalwai asked why the police allowed participants in the protest led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal to burn an effigy, stating that ordinarily police never give permission for burning things during such protests.

Mobs went on a rampage in parts of Nagpur hours after the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest seeking removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Baseless rumours about a `chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during the protest triggered the violence, police said later.

"I feel that if the police had been little more alert, all this would not have happened," Dalwai said, adding that there was no Hindu-Muslim divide in Nagpur city.

The police should probe the violence impartially and should also take action against those who took part in the VHP protest, he said. PTI CLS KRK