More protest posters target NSS Gen Secy over Sabarimala remarks in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) More protest posters targeting Nair Service Society (NSS) General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair over his remarks on the Sabarimala issue appeared in various parts of this South Kerala district on Sunday.

The fresh posters were spotted in Thiruvalla and Peringara areas under the banner of “Save Nair Forum.” All of them carried an image from the iconic movie Baahubali, in which the character Kattappa is seen stabbing the protagonist, with the message that Nair had “backstabbed” Ayyappa devotees by extending support to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The controversy arose after Nair recently stated that he trusted the LDF government to preserve the age-old rituals and traditions at the Sabarimala hill shrine in the wake of the Global Ayyappa Sangama organised by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) with the support of the state government.

His statement triggered discontent among sections of Nair community, leading to the appearance of posters in different parts of Pathanamthitta and even in neighbouring districts.

On Saturday, after a meeting of the NSS held at its headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery, Nair reiterated that he had no political stance and stood firm on his statement.

Dismissing the poster campaign, he said he was not concerned about the protests and was ready to face them. PTI TBA TBA ROH