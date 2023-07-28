More rain expected in Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well, the IMD said.

On Friday, Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall and parts of the city, including Jasola and Okhla, saw overcast skies.

Advertisment

The humidity level oscillated between 90 and 72 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Saturday are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An IMD official said there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city. PTI VA AQS