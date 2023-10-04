More rain in store for already soaked Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) As several districts of West Bengal experienced light to moderate rainfall triggered by formation of a low-pressure area, the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next two days, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The water level in rivers in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the northern part of West Bengal is also likely to rise.

The region shares border with Sikkim where a flash flood left eight people dead, scores injured and nearly 70 people including 22 armymen missing.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 and South 24 Parganas districts in the southern part of the state till October 6, a spokesperson of the met office here said.

In the north, districts such as Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Alipurduar and Coochbehar will also experience heavy rain.

As a result, landslides may occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the spokesperson said.

Among the areas that received heavy rainfall from Tuesday evening to 8.30 am include Darjeeling (120.6 mm), Kalimpong (128 mm) and Haldia (133 mm). Kolkata experienced 62.7 mm of rainfall since October 3 evening.

The inclement weather hampered preparations for the Durga Puja festival, which is just 15 days away, as work on the decoration and illumination of pandals came to a halt while idol makers had a trying time to finish their job across the state. PTI SUS NN