Odisha to receive more rainfall due to low pressure area, IMD warns

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, which is already encountering wet spells, is likely to receive more rainfall due to the formation of a low pressure area over adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, the IMD said on Friday.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation... a low pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

The state government has issued a warning of heavy rainfall at a few places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh districts over the next 24 hours from 5.30 am on Friday.

It said widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning strikes is also likely over the next five days.

However, the intensity of rainfall will decline from Saturday as the system is gradually moving away from Odisha to the west-north-west direction, a senior official said.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahoo has asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality that may arise due to heavy rainfall.