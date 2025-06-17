More rain likely in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) Light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of West Bengal, with very heavy rainfall in isolated places, IMD said on Tuesday.

While the southern parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour on June 17 and 18, the northern districts will get very heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19, it said.

The southern districts of South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, it said.

Uluberia in Howrah district received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am at 59.2 mm. Kolkata, which is likely to receive heavy rain on June 18 and 19, got 19.2 mm of rain during the period.

Other places that received significant rainfall are Bankura (48.8 mm), Digha (44.9 mm), Diamond Harbour (41 mm), Bardhaman (42.7 mm) and Asansol (40 mm), the IMD said. PTI AMR SOM