More rains expected in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) More rains are expected in Delhi on Thursday, the meteorological department has forecast, a day after heavy showers inundated large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers.

The Salwan station in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area recorded 147.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 7.15 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Najafgarh station recorded 113 mm rainfall and the Lodhi Road, Delhi University and Safdarjung observatories recorded 107.5 mm, 104.5 mm, and 105.6 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid the Mundka as there is heavy waterlogging in the area.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice -versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on road in Mundka. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly," it said On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in Ghazipur after they slipped into a drain due to waterlogging. The incident occurred near the Khoda Colony area, where the roadside drain was under construction.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late Wednesday night that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday. PTI NIT ANB ANB