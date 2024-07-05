More rains likely in northern West Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The rain-drenched northern West Bengal is likely to receive more showers till July 9, the Met Department said on Friday.

A trough from Rajasthan to the Northeast and an active monsoon over northern West Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the region, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain in one or two places is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar till July 9, the Met Department said in a special bulletin.

The heavy downpour may cause landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and waterlogging of low-lying areas in the plains, it said.

Water levels of rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa may rise owing to heavy rain, it added.

The sub-Himalayan districts have been receiving heavy rain for the last few days.

Alipurduar, bordering Assam, received the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am in West Bengal at 280 mm, the weather office data said.

The other places that received heavy rainfall in northern West Bengal during the period are Pundibari (240 mm), Mathabhanga (210 mm), Chepan (200 mm), Barobishga (190 mm) and Bhutanghat (150 mm), it said. PTI AMR SOM