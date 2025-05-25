More rains likely in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, bringing more rains to Odisha, a weather official said.

However, there is no need to panic as there is no forecast for a cyclone, she said.

"A low pressure is likely to form around May 27. This will bring heavy rains to the state. But, there is no need to panic as the IMD has not made any forecast regarding a cyclone," said Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The state will experience intensified rainfall activities in the coming week, but the IMD has not made any forecast on the date of arrival of the southwest monsoon to Odisha, she said.

"It will arrive in Odisha only after it covers the entire Northeast and the southern peninsula," she added.

Mohanty said that all 30 districts of the state are likely to receive rain on Monday. PTI AAM AAM SOM