More realistic speech would have been welcome: Mayawati on UP governor's address

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said that it would have been better if the Uttar Pradesh governor's speech had deviated from tradition and been more realistic.

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said Uttar Pradesh had transformed itself from a "bottleneck state" into a "breakthrough state" with emphasis on logical solutions.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on the first day of the Budget Session, Patel highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, even as members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition, protested inside and outside the assembly.

On her remarks, Mayawati on X said that it "would have been better if her speech had deviated from tradition and been more realistic and enthusiastic, while focusing on the state's development and the upliftment of all sections of society, as well as broader public interest." The BSP leader said that millions of people across Uttar Pradesh are unhappy and distressed by the government's wrong policies and actions. She said they face numerous family problems due to poverty and unemployment, and are deeply concerned about their lives, property, and religion.

"The Honorable Governor should have drawn the government's attention to these concerns so that the people of the state, as well as the opposition, could have received some reassurance. Perhaps the lack of this reassurance led to the sloganeering and disruption by the opposition during the Governor's address," she said on X.

The BSP chief said that the absence of details in the governor's address on the BJP government's "grand claims" was also a cause for concern among the people.

It would be appropriate to include these details in the upcoming budget speech, she added. PTI NAV VN VN