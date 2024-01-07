More special camps for pending cases of mutation to be held on Jan 15: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government will hold more special camps for resolving pending cases of mutation of properties on January 15.

Advertisment

He stated this a day after such camps were organised in the state.

Mutation is the process of transferring the 'title' in the name of the new property owner.

"The camps organised on Saturday received overwhelming response from the general public. People benefited immensely from these camps organised in all tehsils and sub-tehsils complexes across the state. These camps gave a huge reprieve to the people by ensuring the resolution of the pending cases of mutation," Mann said in a statement here.

Advertisment

The CM further said more than 31,000 pending cases of mutation had been solved in these camps.

This is for the first time that such a large number of pending cases have been solved in a single day by holding such camps, he added.

Similar camps will be organised across the state on January 15 so that pending cases could be resolved, Mann said. PTI CHS CK