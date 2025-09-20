More than 100 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; later declared 'hoax'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) More than 100 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning, which were later declared 'hoax' after thorough checking, officials said.

The e-mail received at 6.10 am on Saturday came from a group, which called itself 'Terrorizers111'. The group had earlier also sent similar e-mails to schools, sources in the police said.

The subject of the e-mail mentioned "Bombs Placed in Your Building - React or Face the Disaster." Officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received information about 10 schools, including Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and Mata Vidya Devi Public School in Najafgarh.

However, after thorough checking of the premises, they were declared a hoax, the official added.

Bomb disposal squads and police teams were rushed to the campuses.

Students and staff members were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"We have thoroughly checked the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found," a senior police officer said.

Authorities are probing the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic, police said.