More than 100 Latur farmers get notices from Maharashtra Waqf Board over land

Latur: More than 100 farmers in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday claimed the Waqf Board has sought to take their land that they have been cultivating for generations.

Advertisment

The claim has been filed in the Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and notices have been issued to 103 farmers having total land measuring 300 acres, they said.

"These lands have been passed down to us through generations. These are not Waqf property. We want the Maharashtra government to give us justice. Two hearings on the matter have taken place in court and the next hearing is on December 20," one of the farmers, Tukaram Kanwate, told PTI.

Incidentally, the Union government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 8 this year to streamline the working of the Waqf Board and ensure efficient management of its properties.

Advertisment

The Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Waqf refers to properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law.