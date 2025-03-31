More than 100 people fall sick after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour in Dehradun

Dehradun/Saharanpur (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Over 100 people were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming adulterated ‘kuttu’ (buckwheat) flour, an official said on Monday.

While 66 people who suffered from food poisoning were admitted to Coronation Hospital, 44 were admitted to Doon Medical College and Hospital, Dehradun, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated.

The health of some of these individuals deteriorated on Sunday night, while others were brought to the hospital on Monday morning, he said. However, the condition of all the patients is now stable, and there is no cause for concern, he added.

The buckwheat flour that caused the illness was supplied from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on interrogations with the patients, the police have identified and sealed 22 shops from where the buckwheat flour was purchased. All food items from these shops have been confiscated, and the shopkeepers have been called for questioning, the SSP said.

He added that the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur had been informed, and a team had been dispatched to Saharanpur.

Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Coronation Hospital and inquired about the patients’ conditions. Wishing them a speedy recovery, he directed the District Magistrate of Dehradun and Health Department officials to ensure the patients received proper treatment. He also instructed that the number of beds in the hospitals be increased if necessary.

Dhami further directed the Health Secretary to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against those responsible. He emphasised that the Health Department, Food Safety Department, and other relevant agencies should collaborate to ensure such incidents do not recur and that appropriate action is taken against all those responsible.

Meanwhile, teams from the Food Department of Uttarakhand and Saharanpur raided the wholesale and retail traders of buckwheat flour in Saharanpur and confiscated the packets of the flour.

The District Magistrate of Saharanpur, Manish Bansal, told PTI, "About 100 people have been reported to be ill after consuming the buckwheat flour supplied from Saharanpur to Uttarakhand. Raids are being conducted by teams from the Food Department of Uttarakhand and Saharanpur. All the SDMs of the district have been instructed to raid the buckwheat shops in their areas." Bansal informed that samples are being taken and sent to the laboratory for testing to check for adulteration.