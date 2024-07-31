More than 100 stolen mobile phones recovered, five held

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police has busted a gang of mobile phone thieves with the arrest of five persons from Govandi area, and recovered more than 100 handsets from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

All accused were residents of Shivaji Nagar locality.

A mobile shop owner, who is among the arrested men, allegedly helped the gang members change the IMEI numbers of stolen phones.

After changing the IMEI number, the phones would be supplied to dealers of second-hand handsets in Bangladesh and Nepal, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI ZA KRK