More than 100 stranded tourists evacuated safely from Lachung: Officials

Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) The first batch of 18 tourist vehicles from North Sikkim's Lachung, carrying more than 100 stranded tourists, have reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu, officials said on Monday.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain led the convoy to ensure that the tourists are safely transported back. From Phidang the tourists will move to Gangtok.

The evacuation of the stranded tourists from Lachung began this morning with coordinated effort from the local administration and police, Army, BRO, ITBP, Forest Department, Lachung Dzumsa, TAAS, SHRA, Drivers' Associations, other tourism stakeholders and local public, officials said.

As per the latest update, another tourist convoy comprising 284 vehicles, 16 bikes with 1,678 tourists (Male 737, Female 561, Child 380) has crossed Theng Check Post and is heading towards Phidang.

Lauding everyone involved in the evacuation process, Jain said that all the tourists from Lachung will be transported back safely today from the Lachung-Chungthang-Siphgyer-Phidang route and onwards to Gangtok.

Jain further said that efforts are underway to restore road connectivity to Lachen and added that once the road is ready, tourists stranded in Lachen will also be evacuated.

The tourists were stranded in north Sikkim as heavy rains battered Mangan district. Two bridges were partially damaged due to inclement weather conditions, they said.

The BRO said that a sudden cloudburst followed by incessant heavy rains on May 30 caused havoc in North Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Sikkim DGP Akshay Sachdeva personally received all tourists evacuated from Lachung.

Sachdeva, along with IGP Law and Order Tashi Wangyal, DIG Range Gangtok Pratap Pradhan, and SP Mangan Sonam Detchu Bhutia were present at Phidang to receive the tourists.

The tourists expressed their gratitude to the Government of Sikkim and all the agencies involved in the evacuation process.

In another development, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, in a statement, advised all tourists to exercise caution while travelling and to plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates from official sources.

With the monsoon season approaching, heavy rainfall in the region may lead to landslides and road blockages, particularly on routes leading to remote tourist destinations.

"Your safety remains our utmost priority. In the event of road blockages or any unforeseen circumstances, necessary relief and evacuation support will be promptly provided to the stranded tourists," it said.

Mangan district authorities have also resumed search and rescue operations for nine missing tourists (including the driver) when their vehicle plunged into Teesta river in Mangan district on May 29, following improvement in weather conditions.

The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the district police, district administration, ITBP, Army, Tourism and Civil Aviation department, BRO, NDRF, GREF, Fire and medical teams and other stakeholders.

The two tourists who were rescued and had been receiving medical treatment at STNM Hospital, Gangtok are now in stable condition and recovering well, officials said. PTI COR KDK RG