More than 1,000 cases of child malnutrition in Thane district: Officials

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) More than 1,000 cases of child malnutrition have been found in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai, according to officials.

Currently, there are 83 cases of `severe acute malnutrition' and 1,161 cases of `moderate acute malnutrition' in the district, an official release said.

Every effort will be made to end malnourishment in Thane within six months, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Manuj Jindal on Friday said after visiting the families of some of the malnourished children in the district’s Shahapur taluka.

To bring down the number of malnourished children, 'Kuposhan Muktisathi Dattak-Palak Abhiyan' has been undertaken in the district in which government officials will adopt one child each and take care of him/her, the release said.

During his visit, the CEO took stock of the work being carried out at the public health centres in villages and child treatment centres.

He asked the officials to be in touch with the adopted children every 15 days and also directed the anganwadi workers, ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, doctors, nurses and supervisors to visit the malnourished children daily and check their progress. PTI COR KRK GK