More than 1,000 lost and stolen phones returned in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday returned more than 1,000 lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners under a special drive, an official said.

Under the drive codenamed 'Operation Vishwas', more than 70 police teams were deployed across Delhi and neighbouring states who used technical surveillance, digital tracking and sustained field operations to trace the lost and stolen handsets.

A large-scale cyber safety awareness programme was also conducted, focusing on digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes and job frauds.

An interactive street play was staged to convey cyber safety messages, while commendation certificates were awarded to police personnel for exemplary work.

The phones were handed over in a ceremony at Arya Auditorium in East of Kailash. Over 400 people attended the programme.