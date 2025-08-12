More than 1,000 motorcyclists participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike rally' in Imphal

Imphal, Aug 12 (PTI) More than 1,000 motorcyclists, including 137 from the police, on Tuesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike rally' in Imphal, covering a distance of around 33 km, officials said.

The rally, which is part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, was flagged off by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh from Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal.

Organised by the Manipur Police and the state's Youth Affairs and Sports department, the rally covered a distance of nearly 33.5 km till Khongjom War Memorial complex, officials said.

A total of 1,017 motorcycles took part in the rally, including more than 130 from the police and more than 800 from biker clubs.

"The rally symbolises the spirit of unity, patriotism and pride as the nation gears up for the 79th Independence Day celebrations," a state government post on X said.

On the occasion, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh thanked all the participants, including the bikers' club and police personnel.

He said, "We are all energised with the thoughts of serving the country." In Jiribam district, bordering Assam's Cachar district, the district administration, in coordination with police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, also organised a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' as part of the ongoing nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Around 90 bikers participated in the rally, spreading the message of patriotism and nationalism between the civilian and armed forces.

The rally, which commenced from Irawat Square, concluded at Dibong Khunou. PTI COR RG