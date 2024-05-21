More than 1.13 lakh passengers avail of election-day discount on Metro fare

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on Monday said more than 1.13 lakh people availed of the special 10 percent discount on ticket fare it had announced for the election day.

Advertisment

Polling for the fifth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra took place during the day.

A spokesperson of MMMOCL said a total of 1,13,414 passengers travelled on Metro line 2A and Metro line 7 till 5 pm.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai went to polls on Monday.

MMMOCL operates Metro Lines 2A between Andheri West and Dahisar East and 7 between Dahisar East to Andheri East.

The discount was aimed at boosting voter turnout, it said. PTI KK KRK