More than 12 kg hydroponic marijuana seized at Ahmedabad airport; 4 passengers arrested

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Hydroponic marijuana weighing more than 12 kilograms was seized on Sunday allegedly from four passengers who arrived at Ahmedabad international airport from Bangkok in Thailand, a Customs official said.

Acting on a specific tip off, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport intercepted four Indian nationals who arrived here via Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-208, he said.

"During a thorough examination of their baggage and personal search, a green-coloured substance concealed in the luggage was recovered. The substance, weighing 12,402 grams, turned out to be marijuana during preliminary testing. The four passengers were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.

He, however, did not divulge the value of the contraband.

Hydroponic farming is a soil-free method of cultivation in which the roots of plants are given essential nutrients using water. PTI KVM PD BNM