More than 12,250 persons vote in 48 hours for 8 second-phase Maharashtra LS seats

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) More than 12,250 persons exercised their franchise over the past 48 hours for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra under the Election Commission of India's 'Home Voting Policy', an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

As part of the scheme, 9,560 voters above 85 years of age and 2,699 persons with disabilities (PwDs) voted in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada, he said.

These seats will got to polls on Friday, he added.

"More than 5,000 persons used this home voting facility in the first phase. It is aimed at senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs)," the poll official said. PTI ND BNM