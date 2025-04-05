More than 13,500 cops deployed in Mumbai for Ram Navami

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) More than 13,500 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order amid Ram Navami celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

Ram Navami will be observed on Sunday. The festival falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the lunar cycle of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu calendar.

The enhanced deployment in the metropolis comes in the wake of some recent communal incidents, including the March 17 clash in Nagpur, as well as the possibility of a large number of well-attended processions to mark the day, the official added.

"The deployment comprises 11000 constables, 2500 officers, 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP). Nine State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons will also be manning Mumbai's streets apart from other specialised units," he said.

All efforts are being taken to ensure no untoward incident is reported on Ram Navami, the official added. PTI DC BNM