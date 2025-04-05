More than 13,500 police personnel on duty in Mumbai for Ram Navami

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) More than 13,500 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during Sunday's Ram Navami celebrations, an official said.

Drones will be used in some places to monitor `Shobha Yatra' or processions, he said.

The Ram Navami festival is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra, the first month of Hindu calendar.

The enhanced deployment in the metropolis comes in the wake of recent communal incidents, including the March 17 violence in Nagpur. Also, it is expected that processions will draw huge crowds, the official said.

"There would be 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police and 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police on duty. Nine State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons will also be on the streets apart from other specialised units," he said.

All efforts are being taken to ensure no untoward incident takes place, the official added.

Drone cameras will be used to monitor Ram Navami processions in communally sensitive Malvani and Malad areas.

DCP Anand Bhoite said adequate force has been deployed in the area, including 500 constables, 50 officers, SRPF, Riot Control Police and reserve police.

Ahead of the festival, police held meetings of peace committees and Mohalla committees, and also spoke to local religious and political leaders to ensure peace, the official said. PTI DC BNM KRK