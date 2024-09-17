More than 19,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) More than 19,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on Tuesday as devotees in the city and rest of Maharashtra bid farewell to their beloved elephant-headed deity at the end of the state's favorite festival.

No major untoward incident was reported in the city anywhere during immersions even as processions of several Ganapati Mandals -- community groups -- were winding their way to the seashore or lakes amid frenzied dancing, throwing of red `gulal' powder, and beating of `dhol-tasha' or drums late into the night. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, more than 19,000 idols were immersed in the sea, lakes and artificial ponds till 6 pm. Of these, 17,996 were households Ganeshas, 1,053 belonged to Sarvajanik Mandals, and 127 idols were of Goddess Gauri.

As many as 7,570 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, including 182 Sarvajanik Ganapati idols.

The procession of `Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh -- which like every year drew lakhs of devotees during the 11-day festival -- had reached Khatav Mill in Byculla around 11 pm on its way to Girgaon `chowpatty' or beach. It is expected to be immersed next morning.

Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis did `Pushpavrushti' (showered flowers) on Ganapati processions at Girgaon chowpatty late in the evening.

Speaking to media persons, Shinde said the joy of women in the state has doubled this time due to his government's Ladki Bahin scheme under which eligible women are given Rs 1500 per month.

Immersion is taking place at artificial ponds as well as Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, among other spots in the megapolis.

The BMC has provided 204 artificial ponds to prevent pollution of natural water bodies.

Western Railway and Central Railway would be running special late night trains for the convenience of devotees returning home after processions, officials said.

More than 24,000 police personnel have been deployed on the streets for security and crowd management.

The BMC has deployed more than 12,000 employees and set up 71 control rooms to manage the processions. It has also posted 761 lifeguards and deployed 48 speed boats at the beaches as a safety measure, and citizens have been advised to avoid entering deep waters.

It has also cautioned citizens about blue button jellyfish and stingrays while immersing idols in the sea.

Police are also using drones for surveillance at key immersion sites such as the beaches at Girgaon, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu Versova and Madh Island, and also at Powai lake. They would also be monitoring the footage of 8,000 CCTV cameras.

The State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, Home Guards and Maharashtra Security Force have also been roped in, officials said.

More than 2,500 traffic police personnel are ensuring smooth movement of vehicles across the city. Some roads have been closed for traffic. PTI KK NP ARU KRK KRK