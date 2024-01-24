More than 19,000 voters in 18-19 years age group added in Mumbai suburban district

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PT) More than 19,000 voters in the 18-19 years age group were added in the Mumbai suburban district in the recent updation of electoral rolls, an official said here on Wednesday.

The final electoral rolls before the coming Lok Sabha elections were published earlier this week.

Tejas Samel, deputy district electoral officer for Mumbai Suburban district, told reporters that the number of voters in the age group 18-19 went up by 19,360, which was a sizable rise.

"The total increase in voters in Mumbai suburban district is 26,629. With this rise, the total number of voters in the suburban district has reached 72,17,308," he said.

"There are 38,88,603 male voters, 33,27,905 women voters and 800 Transgenders. As many as 14,113 voters are in the disabled category." During updation, officials found 14,078 entries having similar photos and the names of 4,553 voters were deleted after scrutiny. PTI ND KRK