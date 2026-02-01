More than 20 Manipur BJP MLAs leave for Delhi to attend meeting with central leadership

Imphal, Feb 1 (PTI) More than 20 Manipur BJP MLAs, along with state unit president, left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend a meeting with the party's central leadership.

Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi told reporters at Imphal airport, "All NDA legislators have been called. We are hoping and believing that a popular government will be formed." Former chief minister N Biren Singh said, "Since all MLAs of the NDA partners are being invited for a meeting, I expect a positive outcome. Earlier, there was a meeting of all BJP MLAs. The President's rule term is due to end on February 12. Let's hope for a positive response." When asked if things would be different had he been in power, Singh said, "Government is a continuing process. I tried my best to change the landscape change in Manipur. There has been a lot of changes in both hills and valley." Lamsang constituency MLA S Rajen Singh said, "There is a possibility that government may be formed. The leader would, however, be chosen by the central leadership after observing the situation in the state. The meeting is likely to be on Monday evening." MLA H Dingo said the meeting is on Monday evening, but the agenda for the meeting has not been announced.

"We were just told to reach Delhi by today itself," he said.

Khurai constituency MLA L Susindro said he has not received any information on Delhi meeting.

Remaining BJP and NDA MLAs are also expected to leave for the national capital later in the evening.

National Peoples' Party state unit president Lorho S Pfoze said, "I am also leaving for Delhi. Nothing is certain about government formation. We are just called for a meeting." NPP Naga MLA J Pamei said, "Let's expect the best. Yes, we are called, all NDA partners. We are going to see what things are happening." More than 260 people have been killed in Manipur and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 last year, imposed President's rule in the state after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. NPP and Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), which are part of the NDA in Manipur, have six and five MLAs respectively. PTI COR RG