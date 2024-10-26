More than 2,000 architects to take part in Lucknow Architecture Festival next month

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PT) The second edition of Lucknow Architecture Festival - LAF2.0 will take place from January 10 to 12, 2025, organisers said on Saturday.

According to patron of Lucknow Architects Association Vandana Sehgal, the event to be held at the Ekana International Stadium here will bring together over 2,000 architects from more than 20 associations from across the country and even abroad, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in architecture.

The three-day festival will feature a diverse array of activities, including exhibitions, symposiums, workshops, installations, cultural events, competitions, food festivals, etc.

The event aims to inspire creativity, promote dialogue, and connect professionals in the field. It will serve as a unique opportunity for networking and knowledge exchange among architects, designers, students, and enthusiasts. PTI NAV MR