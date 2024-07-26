More than 2,000 people relocated as Panchaganga river flows above danger mark in Kolhapur

Kolhapur/Sangli: More than 2,000 people were relocated from inundated areas as the Panchaganga river started flowing above the danger mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday.

According to the Kolhapur district administration, the water level of the Panchaganga river at Rajaram Wier was 45.2 feet, well above the danger mark of 43 feet, at noon on Friday.

Talking to PTI, Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in the city.

The administration has relocated people from Chikhli and Ambewadi in Karveer tehsil and some villages in Hatkalangane, Shirol and Ichalkarangi tehsils, he said.

"More than 2,000 people have been relocated and placed in shelter homes in the district so far," Yedge said.

He further said though the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the district, the rains have stopped in the city.

According to the district administration, six gates of the Radhanagari dam were opened, and the discharge was at 10068 cusecs.

At least 11 state highways and 37 main roads in the district were shut for vehicular traffic due to inundation, and 96 barrages were submerged.

In Sangli, the water level of Krishna River has also increased, prompting the prison administration to relocate 80 inmates to Kolhapur as a preventive measure, an official said.

The Koyna dam has reached 77 per cent capacity, and the discharge was at 30,000 cusecs, he said.

"Currently, the water level of Krishna River at Irwin bridge is 37.5 feet, and as the water is being released from Koyna, it is likely to go above 40 feet. We urge people to remain cautious and alert and follow instructions from the district administration," the official said.

The Warna dam has reached 89 per cent of its capacity, and the discharge was at 15000 cusecs, he said, adding that people living along Warna River have been asked to cooperate with the administration.

"We have asked for additional teams of the NDRF, and if required, we will take the help of the Army," the official said.

An official from Sangli prison said 80 inmates have been shifted to Kolhapur jail as a precautionary measure considering the rise in water level.