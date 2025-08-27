More than 2,000 people rescued in flood-hit Ferozepur in Punjab

Ferozepur: The flood situation in Ferozepur, a border district, remained serious on Wednesday as more than 2,000 people were rescued from affected villages in the past 48 hours, said officials.

The district administration, with support from the Army, BSF, NDRF, and police, has been carrying out round-the-clock rescue operations.

Villages worst hit by rising Sutlej waters include Kaluwala, Tendi Wala, Bagge Wala, Nihala Lavera, Nihala Kilcha, Habib Ke, Gatti Rajo Ke, and Navi Gatti Rajo Ke. Residents were evacuated after water levels rose sharply, forcing many to leave their homes and livestock behind.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said 12 relief camps have been established at Bagge Wala, Bare Ke, Dulchi Ke, Fatte Wala, Joege Wala, Dona Mathar, and Madi Ke.

These camps are providing food, drinking water, bedding, dry rations, milk for children, and basic medical assistance. Ambulance services and medical teams have also been deployed.

"Teams from the Army, BSF, and NDRF are using boats and other resources to rescue stranded people and livestock. All SDMs have been directed to ensure uninterrupted food supplies, with ready-to-eat packets kept ready for emergencies," the DC said.

Patrolling of affected areas is being carried out to identify and assist those still trapped.

In the morning, the DC visited flood-hit areas, including Tendi Wala, Kalu Wala, Habib Ke Bundh, Nihala Lavera, and Nihala Kilcha and urged the residents to remain calm and avoid using private boats due to strong currents.

Meanwhile, a bridge on the Sirhind feeder near Jhamke village in Makhu block collapsed due to heavy water flow and hyacinth blockage.

The collapse has cut off Jhamke, Mithe, and Ghuddu Wala villages. Sarpanch Manpreet Singh blamed poor maintenance and delayed clearing of hyacinth for the damage.

Sandeep Goyal, Superintendent Engineer (Canals), said the discharge upstream at Harike was recorded at 2,74,024 cusecs this evening, while 2,60,359 cusecs were flowing downstream.

At Hussainiwala, 2,60,359 cusecs were recorded upstream and 2,58,859 cusecs downstream, compared to Tuesday's 2,30,616 and 2,29,116 cusecs respectively, indicating a rise in water levels.