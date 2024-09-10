More than 25 girl students fall ill after consuming deworming tablets at govt school in MP

Sidhi (MP), Sep 10 (PTI) More than 25 girl students fell ill after allegedly consuming deworming medicine given to them at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the Government Model School in Khajuri.

Talking to reporters, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Deeparani Israni, said the students were given Albendazole tablets for deworming at the school.

More than 25 girls came to the hospital for treatment, and they were all out of danger, she said.

One of the girls at the school said anganwadi workers gave the tablets to students, and those who consumed the medicine fell ill within half an hour.

The tablets were given to students from Classes 6 to 12, she said. PTI ADU ARU