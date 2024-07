More than 2,500 evacuated amid heavy rains in south Gujarat, Purna river flows above danger mark

Navsari, Jul 26 (PTI) More than 2,500 people were shifted out of their homes as several villages were inundated due to heavy rains in south Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

At least 2,200 people were relocated from villages and low-lying areas in Navsari, while 500 persons were evacuated in neighbouring Tapi district following heavy rains in 24 hours, they said.

"Purna River passing through Navsari district has been flowing at 28 feet, well above the danger mark of 23 feet, due to heavy rains in the district and its upstream basin in 24 hours," Navsari collector Kshipra Agre told reporters here.

As many as 2,200 persons living in Navsari town and other surrounding areas have been shifted to shelter houses, where 15 medical teams were deployed, she said.

At least 70 internal roads and four main roads were closed for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging, she said.

In Tapi district, 500 persons from villages in Valod taluka were shifted to shelter houses due to flooding, the district disaster management cell said.

Villages in Valod, Vyara, Dolvan and Songadh talukas were waterlogged, and 113 internal roads were closed, it said in a statement.

As per data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dolvan taluka received 173 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Friday.

Subir in Dangs district received 164 mm of rain, followed by Navsari taluka with 160 mm, Uchchhal in Tapi with 141 mm, Mahuva in Surat with 133 mm, Jalalpore in Navsari with 130 mm, Gandevi in Navsari with 123 mm and Valod in Tapi with 109 mm, the data stated.

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains at some places in south Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.