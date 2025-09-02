More than 26,000 Lord Ganesh, Gauri idols immersed in Mumbai on day 7 of festival

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) More than 26,000 Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri idols, including 250 installed by sarvajanik mandals or community groups, were immersed in Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official stated that no untoward incidents had been reported so far during the immersion process.

During the 10-day-long Ganesh festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days.

A total of 26,395 idols were immersed in the financial capital till 9 pm. Of these, 23,216 were domestic idols, 257 sarvajanik Ganpati idols, and 2,922 idols of Goddess Gauri (Lord Ganesh's sister), the official said.

According to the civic body, it has set up around 290 artificial lakes for idol immersion. Besides them, the idols were immersed in about 70 natural water bodies such a lakes and seashores.

The most widely celebrated festival in Maharashtra began on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).

As part of its efforts to protect the environment, the BMC has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets.

Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, said the civic body. PTI KK RSY