More than 30 animals distressed due to heat, firecrackers rescued by wildlife group

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) More than 30 animals distressed due to heat and Diwali firecrackers have been rescued in the last 48 hours across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Saturday.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) helpline got 60 calls from citizens alerting about such animals, said the wildlife rescue organisation's founder-president Pawan Sharma.

"The 33 animals rescued include squirrels, monkeys, owls, parakeets, egrets snakes and turtles. They are being treated and rehabilitated at our facility. Light and noise pollution is distressing them," said Sharma, who is an honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

Some of the animals are so severely injured due to to firecrackers that they will need lifetime care and won't be able to survive in their natural habitats anymore, said veterinarian Dr Rina Dev.

People can call on forest helpline 1926 in case they come across animals in distress, said Sharma. PTI ZA BNM