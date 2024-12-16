More than 30 crore registered on e-Shram portal in last 3 yrs: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Over 30 crore labourers have registered on the e-Shram portal in the last three years and the number of those registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has gone up, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary said in the last three years, over 30 crore labourers have registered themselves on the e-Shram portal.

He also said in 2014-15, 15.84 crore people had registered but the number has gone up to over 29 crore in 2023-24.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members and the ministers to ask brief questions and give their responses in short so that 20 questions listed in the Question Hour for oral replies can be taken up.

He also made it clear that new members were being given the opportunity to ask supplementary questions.

Birla expressed happiness that new MPs were asking good questions. PTI NAB NAB DV DV