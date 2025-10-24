More than 3000 tonnes of additional waste cleared during Diwali between Oct 18-21: Mumbai civic body

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it disposed of more than 3,000 metric tonnes of additional waste that was generated in the city during the Diwali festival.

In a release, the BMC said the metropolis witnessed an increase of about 600 to 700 metric tonnes of waste per day, taking the daily average to 7,300 metric tonnes between October 18 and 21.

"Of the 3,075 metric tonnes of additional waste generated during this period, a total of 2,075 metric tonnes was disposed of at Kanjur and Deonar dumping grounds. Clearance of the remaining 1,000 metric tonnes from transfer stations is underway on war footing," the release informed.

"Regular cleaning operations are carried out across the city and suburbs, along with special cleanliness drives from time to time. Workers from the civic Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department worked round the clock to ensure Mumbai remained clean during the festivities," it pointed out. PTI KK BNM