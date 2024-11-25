More than 30,000 houses approved for vulnerable tribal families in MP

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Centre has approved more than 30,000 houses for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), the rural development ministry said on Monday.

A statement issued by the ministry quoted Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying that the focus of the Narendra Modi government is to reach out to the last person in the society.

He said the target (4.9 lakh houses) under the PM-JANMAN scheme is to be achieved by March 2026.

The Centre has also approved 76 roads covering a total length of 297.18 km in Andhra Pradesh under the scheme. The estimated cost of the 76 roads is Rs 275.07 crore, of which the central share is Rs 163.39 crore and the state's share is Rs 111.68 crore.

PM-JANMAN is a significant initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi in November 2023. It aims at providing essential amenities, such as secure housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition as well as enhanced road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunities, to PVTG households and habitats. PTI AO RC