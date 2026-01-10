More than 31 lakh devotees took holy dip on Paush Purnima at Magh Mela: Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that more than 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima (full moon) at the Magh Mela, against the expected 10-15 lakh devotees.

After reviewing the preparations for the Magh Mela, Adityanath said, "The bathing rituals will continue on January 14-15 for Makar Sankranti, January 18 for Mauni Amavasya, January 23 for Basant Panchami, then Magh Purnima, and February 15 for Mahashivratri." All departments have made extensive preparations for the entire event. This year, the length of the ghats (riverbanks) has been increased for the Magh Mela. Special attention has also been paid to cleanliness, and measures have been taken to protect against the severe cold wave, he said.

The chief minister said that the government will provide assistance in constructing a memorial and temple at the site in Daraganj here, where Lord Ramanandacharya appeared.

He said that Ramanandacharya created twelve disciples from different castes -- Anantacharya, Kabir Das, Sadguru Ravidas, Sadguru Pipa, Sursuranand, Sukhanand, Narharyanand, Yoganand, Bhavanand, Dhanna, Sain, and Galvanand Maharaj -- to unite the society.

He said that the different streams that emerged from the Ramananda tradition continue to unite society even today. The presence of saints from various traditions on this platform is a declaration of the unity of Sanatan Dharma.

Earlier, Adityanath took a dip, performed puja and aarti at the Triveni Sangam, and offered prayers to 'Mother Ganga'.

He also inspected the Hanuman corridor and then visited the Bade Hanuman temple.