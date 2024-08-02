More than 3.3 lakh women have applied for Ladki Bahin scheme in Latur

Latur, Aug 2 (PTI) More than 3 lakh women in Latur have applied for the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, a district official said on Friday.

Under the scheme, which was announced in the budget tabled in the assembly last month, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid.

"As on Friday, a total of 3,39,997 women have submitted applications for the scheme," the official said.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge told PTI the scheme will empower women, especially those in the rural areas, and will give them economic strength. PTI COR BNM