More than 330 booked over clash in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Aug 13 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against 335 people, including 250 unknown individuals, in connection with a clash among villagers, officials of the NTPC and the administration in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

At least 12 people were injured in the clash that took place on Tuesday, following a disagreement during a meeting over a new coal mining project.

Bakragaon SDPO Pawan Kumar said the FIR was lodged by Circle Officer Manoj Kumar.

“An investigation into the incident is underway, and action will be taken accordingly,” the SDPO said.

The meeting was called to discuss issues such as land acquisition and compensation, as NTPC is scheduled to start the new coal mining project at Badam, officials said.

A section of villagers had claimed that the venue of the meeting was changed at the last moment.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh and SP Anjani Anjan had camped at the site on Wednesday, and the situation is now under control, the officials said.