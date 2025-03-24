More than 350 cataract surgeries done over five days as part of Army medical camp at Bagdogra

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A team of medical experts from the premier Army Hospital (Research & Referral) and two other key hospitals have conducted more than 350 cataract surgeries over a period of five days as part of a camp in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Seventeen ex-servicemen and their dependents from Nepal, having ophthalmic ailments, were also successfully treated free of cost during this camp held at 158 Base Hospital at Bagdogra, West Bengal, from March 20 to 24.

A total of 1,752 ex-servicemen and their dependents were screened for various ophthalmic ailments, including cataract, as part of this exercise, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The doctors and other medical staff provided advanced medical care to these ex-servicemen.

"An expert medical team from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment and Command Hospital, Lucknow, cumulatively conducted more than 350 cataract surgeries over five days," the ministry said.

Army Hospital (Research & Referral) or AHRR, located in Delhi Cantonment area, is one of the premier medical facilities in the country.

In addition, over 500 high-standard glasses were distributed free of cost. The use of top-tier equipment and high-quality lenses ensured that patients received the best possible care, reinforcing the ministry's emphasis on quality healthcare, it said.

The biggest highlight of the camp was the presence of ophthalmic patients from Nepal.

"A total of 17 ex-servicemen, including their dependents, were screened for ophthalmic ailments and some of them were subjected to cataract surgeries free of cost with high-quality lenses," the statement said.

The initiative was spearheaded by Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, an ophthalmic surgeon and the head of Department of Ophthalmology at AHRR here.

"Brig Mishra has been credited to perform over one lakh successful cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive and glaucoma surgeries," it said.

He said the camp had brought "world-class treatment at the doorsteps of veterans", who have devoted their life to the nation in the foothills of the Himalayas, spanning a vast region of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and even Nepal.

It was ensured that the veterans receive the care they deserve without the need to travel, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The camp was conducted under the directives of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on the request of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, extending high-quality ophthalmic treatment to the region, the statement said.

"This initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in ensuring top-tier medical services reach our veterans in an eastern sector," it said.

It highlighted the Army's commitment to the well-being of its veterans and their families.

It is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the state and military leadership, especially the Trishakti Corps, to enhance healthcare access for the bravehearts, who have served the nation, the ministry said.